Preston North End v Leeds United

Alex Neil's Preston are six points from a play-off spot with five matches remaining

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has no new injury or suspension problems for their game against Leeds United.

Defender Tom Clarke and forward Sean Maguire will push to get back into the starting line-up for North End.

Full-back Gaetano Berardi is banned for Leeds' final five games of the season after being sent off for the third time this season against Sunderland.

Forward Kemar Roofe could start after coming off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

SAM's prediction Home win 59% Draw 24% Away win 17%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

