Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Conor Hourihane is the first Villa central midfielder to score 10 league goals in a season in over 25 years - since David Platt

Cardiff City will drop out of the Championship top two if they fail to beat Aston Villa and Fulham win at home to relegation-threatened Reading.

Steve Bruce's Villa, who have the option of giving Jonathan Kodjia his first start in five months, are now fourth, seven points behind Cardiff, having won just once in five games.

Cardiff monitor Callum Paterson, who went off in Friday's loss to Wolves.

That put Neil Warnock's Bluebirds now nine points behind the leaders.

Midfielder Joe Ralls (knee) could feature for the first time since 25 February having returned to training, but full-back Jazz Richards (ankle) remains sidelined after suffering a setback in training.

Villa have an eight-point advantage over seventh-placed play-off hopefuls, Millwall, who they visit on the final day of the Championship season.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 27% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"It's all about your accumulation of points and, in the last month, we've not done enough.

"When it comes down to the nitty gritty, we've been found wanting. Four points out of a possible 15 is not good enough.

"Neil Warnock's been in it a long time and I've been up against him many times, so it doesn't surprise me the job he's done at Cardiff.

"If we play like we did against Norwich again, we'll get turned over. I expect us to be better."

