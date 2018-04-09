Aston Villa v Cardiff City
Cardiff City will drop out of the Championship top two if they fail to beat Aston Villa and Fulham win at home to relegation-threatened Reading.
Steve Bruce's Villa, who have the option of giving Jonathan Kodjia his first start in five months, are now fourth, seven points behind Cardiff, having won just once in five games.
Cardiff monitor Callum Paterson, who went off in Friday's loss to Wolves.
That put Neil Warnock's Bluebirds now nine points behind the leaders.
Midfielder Joe Ralls (knee) could feature for the first time since 25 February having returned to training, but full-back Jazz Richards (ankle) remains sidelined after suffering a setback in training.
Villa have an eight-point advantage over seventh-placed play-off hopefuls, Millwall, who they visit on the final day of the Championship season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:
"It's all about your accumulation of points and, in the last month, we've not done enough.
"When it comes down to the nitty gritty, we've been found wanting. Four points out of a possible 15 is not good enough.
"Neil Warnock's been in it a long time and I've been up against him many times, so it doesn't surprise me the job he's done at Cardiff.
"If we play like we did against Norwich again, we'll get turned over. I expect us to be better."
Match facts
- Having previously won eight games in a row, Cardiff City are now winless in two.
- Aston Villa have won 12 of their last 14 home matches against Cardiff in all competitions, drawing the other two.
- The Bluebirds have won their last two Championship matches against Villa, winning 1-0 in January 2017 and 3-0 in August this season.
- After a run of 10 wins in 12 Championship games, Villa have won just once in five league games.
- Neil Warnock has lost all six of his away Football League meetings with Steve Bruce. All six with different clubs (Bury, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Rotherham and Cardiff).
- Robert Snodgrass has scored in three of his last five league matches against Cardiff, but did not end up on the winning side in any of those games.