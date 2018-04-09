Championship
QPR19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham
Sheffield Wednesday lost 1-0 to promotion-chasing Fulham on Saturday
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

QPR captain Nedum Onuoha is suspended following his red card against Hull.

Defender Joel Lynch (hamstring) is a doubt, but R's boss Ian Holloway is hopeful that striker Matt Smith has recovered from illness.

Sheffield Wednesday are without midfielder Barry Bannan, who injured his groin in Saturday's loss to Fulham.

Fernando Forestieri is being considered for a first start since August 2017 after substitute appearances in each of Wednesday's past three league games.

SAM's prediction
Home win 51%Draw 25%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • QPR have not lost back to back home league matches against the Owls since October 2000.
  • Since losing 2-1 on their opening game of the 2013-14 season, Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six league matches against the Hoops (W3 D3).
  • Ian Holloway has won none of his 13 Championship matches against Sheffield Wednesday (D5 L8), failing to win with six different clubs (QPR, Plymouth, Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won their past two away league games - as many as they had in their previous 16 combined.
  • Matt Smith has either scored (3) or assisted (6) nine of QPR's last 16 Championship goals (56%).
  • Similarly, Atdhe Nuhiu has been directly involved in six of Sheffield Wednesday's past nine league goals (5 goals, 1 assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
