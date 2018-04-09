Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

From the section

Sheffield Wednesday lost 1-0 to promotion-chasing Fulham on Saturday

QPR captain Nedum Onuoha is suspended following his red card against Hull.

Defender Joel Lynch (hamstring) is a doubt, but R's boss Ian Holloway is hopeful that striker Matt Smith has recovered from illness.

Sheffield Wednesday are without midfielder Barry Bannan, who injured his groin in Saturday's loss to Fulham.

Fernando Forestieri is being considered for a first start since August 2017 after substitute appearances in each of Wednesday's past three league games.

SAM's prediction Home win 51% Draw 25% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts