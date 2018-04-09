Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Brentford
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

On-loan Kieran Dowell came off the bench to get what proved the winner when Forest won 4-3 at Brentford in August
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

Nottingham Forest may still be without Matty Cash and Joe Worrall, who both have minor injuries.

David Vaughan continues to battle a persistent ankle problem which has sidelined him since the end of January.

Brentford winger Florian Jozefzoon (ankle) missed the 1-0 win over Ipswich, but if passed fit, he could come in to replace Alan Judge.

Midfielder Ryan Woods serves the last match of his three-game suspension for his red card against Sheffield United.

Brentford, in 10th, are five points outside the play-off zone, while 17th-placed Forest will start nine points clear of trouble.

SAM's prediction
Home win 30%Draw 27%Away win 43%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Forest have lost their last three home league matches against the Bees, conceding three goals in each defeat.
  • The last two Championship meetings between these teams have produced 12 goals - Brentford won 3-2 in March 2017, while Forest won 4-3 in August this season.
  • Aitor Karanka will be the sixth different Forest manager to take charge of a Championship meeting with Brentford in their six most recent clashes - Dougie Freedman and Paul Williams in 2015-16, Philippe Montanier and Gary Brazil in 2016-17 and Mark Warburton and Karanka this season.
  • Karanka has won all six of his Championship matches against the Bees - as Middlesbrough manager - including both legs of the play-off semi-finals in 2014-15.
  • Neal Maupay has scored in successive 1-0 league wins for Brentford. He has not yet scored in three in a row in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

