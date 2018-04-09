Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough

Sheffield United's Richard Stearman receives treatment for an injury
Richard Stearman missed Sheffield United's loss at Barnsley on Saturday
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

Sheffield United have no new injury concerns for the visit of fellow play-off contenders Middlesbrough.

Centre-back Richard Stearman remains absent with a hamstring problem, as does Blades goalkeeper Jamal Blackman because of suspension.

Middlesbrough also have a fully-fit squad, apart from long-term absentee Rudy Gestede (broken ankle).

Boro are sixth in the Championship with five games left, while Sheffield United are four points behind in ninth.

SAM's prediction
Home win 36%Draw 27%Away win 37%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have scored just two goals in their last seven matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D2 L4).
  • Middlesbrough have not visited Bramall Lane since April 2011, winning 2-1 in a Championship clash thanks to a late Marvin Emnes winner.
  • The Blades are unbeaten in five league games at Bramall Lane, with the last two ending level (W3).
  • Boro have lost just one of their last nine Championship games (W5 D3), with that defeat coming at home to league leaders Wolves (1-2).
  • Billy Sharp's 12 goals have been worth 17 points to his team this season, more than any other player in the Championship.
  • Tony Pulis' last league meeting with Sheffield United was in December 2007 - his Stoke side won 3-0 at Bramall Lane in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

