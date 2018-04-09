Sheffield United v Middlesbrough

From the section

Richard Stearman missed Sheffield United's loss at Barnsley on Saturday

Sheffield United have no new injury concerns for the visit of fellow play-off contenders Middlesbrough.

Centre-back Richard Stearman remains absent with a hamstring problem, as does Blades goalkeeper Jamal Blackman because of suspension.

Middlesbrough also have a fully-fit squad, apart from long-term absentee Rudy Gestede (broken ankle).

Boro are sixth in the Championship with five games left, while Sheffield United are four points behind in ninth.

SAM's prediction Home win 36% Draw 27% Away win 37%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts