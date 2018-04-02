Olympiakos players fined £350,000 and ordered to 'go on holiday'

Olympiakos held Barcelona to a goalless draw in Athens in the Champions League on 31 October

Olympiakos players have been fined 400,000 euros (£350,000) and ordered to go on holiday by the club president following poor results.

The Greek champions are third in the Super League after three wins in their past eight games.

Shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, was quoted in the Greek media as telling the players: "I and the rest of the fans have tolerated you enough. You will leave today and go on holiday."

Olympiakos have been crowned champions of Greece 44 times, including the past seven seasons.

However, they are currently three points behind leaders AEK Athens with four matches remaining.

Olympiakos draw 1-1 at 10th-placed Levadiakos on Saturday.

Marinakis said half the fine was for a 1-1 draw against arch rivals Panathinaikos on 4 March.

He said very few players in the current squad will be retained for the remainder of the season, with replacements to be called up from the under-20 team.

Three years ago Marinakis fined his team 500,000 euros for their performances.

He completed his takeover of Forest in May 2017, bringing to an end Fawaz Al Hasawi's five-year reign in charge of the Championship club.