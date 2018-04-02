Champions League - Quarter-finals - 1st Leg
Sevilla19:45Bayern Munich
Venue: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Sevilla v Bayern Munich

Sevilla won 2-1 at Manchester United to reach the Champions League quarter-final
Sevilla won 2-1 at Manchester United to reach the Champions League quarter-final

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Sevilla want to "make history" by beating five-time European champions Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time, says manager Vincenzo Montella.

Sevilla overcame Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate to secure a quarter-final place.

"We're going to play with everything until the end," said Montello.

The first leg at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan takes places on Tuesday, and the second leg on 11 April.

Sevilla reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup in 1957-58, when they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and will retain their title if they win at Augsburg on Saturday 7 April.

Robert Lewandowski, who scored a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 35 goals, has been linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid.

But Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes said: "Real Madrid have absolutely no chance of acquiring Robert."

Team news

Sevilla, who are sixth in La Liga, are without suspended midfielder Ever Banega, who has featured in all their Champions League games this season, while defender Sebastien Corchia has a groin injury.

Bayern are without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielder Kingsley Coman and defender Juan Bernat because of injury.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting in European competition between Sevilla and Bayern Munich
  • Bayern Munich have been eliminated by a Spanish club in each of the past four Champions League seasons
  • Sevilla are unbeaten in their past five games in the Champions League (W2 D3 L0); they have never gone six games unbeaten in the Champions League or European Cup
  • Of the eight clubs left in the Champions League this season, Sevilla have the worst shot conversion rate in front of goal (10.1%), while their opponents have converted the highest proportion of shots (12.7%)
  • Bayern boss Juup Heynckes has won his past 11 Champions League games as manager, the longest run in the history of the competition
  • Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 22 goals in 28 Champions League appearances since the start of 2015-16
  • The German champions are making their 17th appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool63302361712
2Sevilla6231121209
3Spartak Moscow6132913-46
4NK Maribor6033316-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6501145915
2Shakhtar Donetsk640299012
3Napoli6204111106
4Feyenoord6105514-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas6420115614
2FC Porto63121510510
3RB Leipzig62131011-17
4Monaco6024616-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham65101541116
2Real Madrid64111771013
3B Dortmund6024713-62
4Apoel Nicosia6024217-152
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
MKRC racing in Bled, Slovenia

Learn to Row Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired