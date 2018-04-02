Juventus v Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is looking to guide Real Madrid to a third successive Champions League triumph

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has refused to rule out managing Juventus in the future as the two clubs prepare to meet in the Champions League.

Zidane won two Serie A titles as a player at Juve between 1996-2001.

The Frenchman's long-term future at Real is unclear despite signing a new contract in September.

"Manager of Juventus one day? Never say never, but I'm happy where I am now," said Zidane before Tuesday's quarter-final first leg in Turin (19:45 BST).

The tie is a repeat of last season's final which Real, chasing a third straight Champions League title, won 4-1 in Cardiff.

That earned the Spanish club a La Liga-Champions League double, yet Zidane's side have been disappointing domestically this season.

They trail leaders Barcelona by 13 points in the league and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes.

"We're not going to think about what happened 10 months ago, what counts is what happens tomorrow," added Zidane.

'Real are favourites'

Juventus have not lost to Real Madrid in Turin since 1962 and the Italian giants were the last team to beat them in the Champions League in 2015.

Boss Massimiliano Allegri has called on his players to repeat their performance in the first 45 minutes of last season's final, when they came from a goal behind to draw level before conceding three second-half goals.

"We need to play like we did in the first half in Cardiff, but to maintain that level throughout the tie," he said.

"We are taking on the Champions League favourites. To knock them out would be a feather in our cap."

Juventus have won Serie A 12 times since they last won the Champions League in 1996

Team news

Juventus are without Morocco defender Medhi Benatia and midfielder Miralem Pjanic. Both are suspended.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to Real's side after being one of several players rested for last Saturday's 3-0 La Liga win at Las Palmas.

Captain Sergio Ramos and midfielder Isco have also trained since missing the game at the weekend.

However, defender Nacho has a strain in his right thigh, although the Spain international has travelled to Italy.

Match facts