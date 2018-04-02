Rob Maclean: Celtic may face Armstrong dilemma again

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic 3-0 Ross County

BBC commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football.

Armstrong dilemma may resurface

Stuart Armstrong and Celtic could be heading towards another summer contract wrangle after the Scotland midfielder's sparkling performances for club and country.

There was lots of transfer talk last season as he approached the final year of his deal last summer and, although Celtic signed him up on an improved two-year contract last August, the same scenario could unfold as this season draws to a close.

Armstrong has returned to the team, after injury, on top form. He was a standout in Saturday's 3-0 defeat of Ross County and was an eye-catcher for Scotland against Costa Rica and Hungary.

That will revive interest among clubs who already have him on their wanted list. And Celtic could have another decision to make on whether they want to cash in on Armstrong or keep him.

Davies' defence would be interesting

Media playback is not supported on this device Ouch! Celtic players left furious after 'disgraceful' challenge on Brown

I look forward to hearing Ross County captain Andrew Davies try to explain the moment of madness that earned him a red card at Celtic Park on Saturday.

The relegation-threatened Dingwall team were already a goal down to the champions-in-waiting when Davies saw red.

He left 10-man County to tackle Mission Impossible without him and he'll be suspended for much of the survival battle to come.

Only Davies knows what he was thinking as he stamped his studs into Celtic skipper Scott Brown's private parts, but he's let his team-mates down badly as they desperately try to cling on to their place in the Premiership.

McGowan thriving at Dens Park

Paul McGowan will be staying at Dundee after signing a new deal

In settling Paul McGowan's future, Dundee may have taken a big step towards sealing their place in Scottish football's top tier.

The 30-year-old midfielder has just signed a one-year contract extension at Dens and turned in a hugely influential performance on Sunday as Dundee picked up a precious point at home to Hearts.

With pre-split trips to Celtic Park and Ibrox looming, it was vital the Dark Blues edged a little bit further away from the relegation and play-off place.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian

There was interest in McGowan from St Johnstone and the former Celtic and St Mirren player is clearly benefiting from now knowing where his immediate football future lies.

That's a big boost for Dundee as well in their search for safety.

Lennon's Clyde still in the hunt

What a job Danny Lennon has done to have Clyde very much in the mix for a League Two promotion play-off place.

He replaced Jim Chapman as manager in mid-November and, despite steadying the ship around the turn of the year with four straight goalless draws, the Bully Wee were still second bottom in the middle of January.

Lennon previously managed St Mirren and Scotland's Under-21 side

There's been a stunning transformation since. Clyde have won 10 of their past 14 matches. Two of the three games they've lost in that spell have been at the home of league leaders Peterhead, including Saturday's 3-0 loss.

Clyde are still in the play-off frame with four games to go and former St Mirren gaffer Lennon deserves huge credit for that.