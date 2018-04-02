BBC Sport - WSL Round-up: Watch Remi Allen's incredible bicycle kick as Reading beat Man City
Watch Allen's bicycle kick as Reading beat Man City - WSL Round-up
- From the section Women's Football
Watch the best action from the WSL including Remi Allen's bicycle kick as Reading beat high-flying Manchester City 2-0 and Ellen White continues her scoring hot streak by netting her 11th goal in 11 games and setting up another as Birmingham beat Sunderland 2-0.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 0-2 Reading
Available to UK users only.
