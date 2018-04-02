Aaron Chapman: Accrington goalkeeper taken to hospital as precaution after car crash

Aaron Chapman has made 63 appearances for Accrington since arriving at the club in June 2016

Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Aaron Chapman went to hospital as a precaution after being involved in a car crash before Monday's League Two win over Notts County.

Stanley's 27-year-old number one has played 43 games this term, helping them top League Two after 39 matches.

Accrington manager John Coleman said he learned of the incident two hours before kick-off.

"First and foremost you are concerned for his welfare," said Coleman.

The Accrington manager told BBC Radio Lancashire: "We don't know the full details. From what I can gather he only went to hospital as a precaution.

"It was a blow for us and hopefully he will be right and back training this week."

In Chapman's place, 24-year-old Jonny Maxted made his Accrington debut and kept a clean sheet as the Lancashire side overcame Kevin Nolan's Notts for a club-record ninth straight home win.

"It was a blow for us," said Coleman of losing Chapman before their meeting with a fellow promotion hopeful.

"We found that out at one o'clock so we had to make changes, but I though Jonny equipped himself really well."