BBC Sport - Stephen Baxter and Oran Kearney on Tuesday's top-of-the-table clash
Baxter and Kearney on top-of-the-table clash
Irish
Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter and Coleraine counterpart Oran Kearney look ahead to Tuesday night's big top-of-the-table clash in the Irish Premiership at Seaview.
Crusaders lead Coleraine by two points with five sets of fixtures remaining.
