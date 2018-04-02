EA Sports Cup: Finn Harps v Derry City (Mon)

  • From the section Irish
Nicky Low
Nicky Low could start for Derry City as he returns from suspension

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says he will field a strong line-up in Monday's EA Sports Cup second round tie against Finn Harps at Ballybofey (17:00 BST).

Derry, who lie fifth in the Premier Divison table, are playing their second of eight matches in just over a month.

"It is disrespectful to the tournament and our opponents if you go out and field fringe players," said Shiels.

"We have momentum and we have to go with a team that is best equipped to win the match."

City welcome back Nicky Low from suspension, while Niall Logue has been able to take part in training after a knee problem.

John Cofie and Nathan Boyle are expected to miss the derby game through injury.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
MKRC racing in Bled, Slovenia

Learn to Row Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired