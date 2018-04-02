EA Sports Cup: Finn Harps v Derry City (Mon)

Nicky Low could start for Derry City as he returns from suspension

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says he will field a strong line-up in Monday's EA Sports Cup second round tie against Finn Harps at Ballybofey (17:00 BST).

Derry, who lie fifth in the Premier Divison table, are playing their second of eight matches in just over a month.

"It is disrespectful to the tournament and our opponents if you go out and field fringe players," said Shiels.

"We have momentum and we have to go with a team that is best equipped to win the match."

City welcome back Nicky Low from suspension, while Niall Logue has been able to take part in training after a knee problem.

John Cofie and Nathan Boyle are expected to miss the derby game through injury.