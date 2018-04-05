Sam Clucas: Swansea midfielder fit after knee injury - Carlos Carvalhal

Sam Clucas signed for Swansea City from Hull in the summer of 2017

Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas is fit for Saturday's Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion after recovering from a knee injury.

Clucas, 27, was forced off early in the second half of the Swans' 2-0 defeat at Manchester United last weekend.

His recovery is timely, with Swansea already without midfielders Leroy Fer and Renato Sanches through injury.

"I was very concerned about it because it was an external ligament and it was painful," said boss Carlos Carvalhal.

"But the next day when we were back in training, he was much better, with little pain. After that disappeared we did a scan and that showed nothing special.

"So I'm really happy because he's an important player in our dynamic. He's a half midfielder, half an attacker, half a defender - he's one guy and a half.

"We are very happy with him."