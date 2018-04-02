Michail Antonio: West Ham winger out for rest of season

Michail Antonio (left) is consoled by Hammers boss David Moyes after having to go off in the win over Southampton
Michail Antonio (left) is consoled by Hammers boss David Moyes after going off in the win over Southampton

West Ham winger Michail Antonio will miss the Premier League club's last seven games of the season because of a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old went off after nine minutes of Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton at London Stadium.

Antonio has made 21 appearances, scoring three times, in an injury-interrupted season.

Meanwhile, the Hammers hope playmaker Manuel Lanzini will be back from a knee injury to face Chelsea on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Argentine sustained the injury while on international duty.

West Ham are five points above the relegation zone.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
MKRC racing in Bled, Slovenia

Learn to Row Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired