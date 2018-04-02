Michail Antonio: West Ham winger out for rest of season
West Ham winger Michail Antonio will miss the Premier League club's last seven games of the season because of a hamstring injury.
The 28-year-old went off after nine minutes of Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton at London Stadium.
Antonio has made 21 appearances, scoring three times, in an injury-interrupted season.
Meanwhile, the Hammers hope playmaker Manuel Lanzini will be back from a knee injury to face Chelsea on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Argentine sustained the injury while on international duty.
West Ham are five points above the relegation zone.