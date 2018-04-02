Michail Antonio: West Ham winger out for rest of season

From the section

Michail Antonio (left) is consoled by Hammers boss David Moyes after going off in the win over Southampton

West Ham winger Michail Antonio will miss the Premier League club's last seven games of the season because of a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old went off after nine minutes of Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton at London Stadium.

Antonio has made 21 appearances, scoring three times, in an injury-interrupted season.

Meanwhile, the Hammers hope playmaker Manuel Lanzini will be back from a knee injury to face Chelsea on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Argentine sustained the injury while on international duty.

West Ham are five points above the relegation zone.