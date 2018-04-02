Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Borussia Dortmund, Stoke, Dundee, Norwich, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Kristoffer Ajer after they were impressed by the Norway defender's performances for Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic are close to agreeing an extended contract with central defender Kristoffer Ajer and are ready to open official talks about securing Scott Bain, the goalkeeper on loan from Dundee, on a permanent deal. (Daily Record)

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert hopes to lure Scott Bain, who is on loan to Celtic from Dundee and interesting Hearts, Hibernian and Wolverhampton Wanderers, to the Potters this summer as he fears losing Jack Butland with Arsenal and Liverpool considering bids for the England goalkeeper. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has revealed that Guangzhou Evergrande rather than Beijing Renhe who were the Chinese club who made a failed bid for him in January but that he is now focused on his career at Ibrox and has ambitions to play in the English top flight. (The Scotsman)

On-loan Norwich City forward Steven Naismith admits he is feeling frustrated because he would like to move his family back to Scotland, Hearts are keen to sign him permanently, but he is under contract to the English Championship club for a further year and a deal to sever his deal has yet to be agreed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

On-loan Brighton and Hove Albion forward Jamie Murphy, who scored in Rangers' 2-2 draw with Motherwell on Saturday, says the fightback from 2-0 down at Fir Park showed the Ibrox players are fully behind manager Graeme Murty's ability to lead the club to better times. (The Scotsman)

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass is a fitness doubt for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on 15 April after picking up a calf injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Motherwell. (Daily Express, print edition)

John McGinn, the 23-year-old Hibernian midfielder, is better than Celtic captain Scott Brown was at the same age, according to former Easter Road striker Tam McManus. (The Herald)

Celtic captain Scott Brown should win Scotland's player of the year award - if rivals do not vote against him because they dislike his style, according to fellow midfielder and team-mate Callum McGregor. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor believes inspirational captain Scott Brown will run team-mate James Forrest close for Scotland's player of the year award this season. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

More to follow.