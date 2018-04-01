BBC Sport - David Silva: Is Man City star the greatest foreign player of Premier League era?
David Silva - Greatest foreign player of Premier League era?
- From the section Man City
Match of the Day 2 guest Jonathan Northcroft says that Manchester City maestro David Silva will be remembered as "one of the greatest foreign players of the Premier League era".
Watch all the weekend's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday at 22:30 BST on BBC One.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired