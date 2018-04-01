BBC Sport - Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino 'very happy' for Spurs fans after Chelsea win
Pochettino 'very happy' for Spurs fans after Chelsea win
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges the 28-year wait Tottenham fans have had to see their team win at Stamford Bridge and praises the "fantastic performance" and "great character" that helped seal the 3-1 win and a "massive three points".
