Jermain Defoe: Bournemouth striker targets England recall for World Cup

Jermain Defoe has scored 20 goals in 57 international appearances for England

Veteran Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has targeted another England recall for this summer's World Cup.

The 35-year-old earned his first England caps for over three years while with Sunderland last season.

He has not been called up since June but came off the Bournemouth bench to score his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Watford.

"I've missed the last three squads," he said. "There's a lot more goals in me but I know I've got to be playing."

Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy and Danny Welbeck were the only out-and-out strikers in Gareth Southgate's last England squad, while Harry Kane returned from injury in Tottenham's win at Chelsea on Sunday.

Defoe, who left Sunderland for Bournemouth last summer, has been sidelined with an ankle injury this season and has not started a game for the Cherries since 20 December.

Media playback is not supported on this device Howe praises 'incredible' Defoe after Cherries equaliser

"I worked so hard to get back in the squad and signed for Bournemouth as an England player," Defoe added.

"I spoke to the manager a few months ago and I understand I have got to be playing. You can't just assume you're going to get in the squad because of what you have done over the years.

"You've got to be playing, you've got to be performing and you've got to be scoring goals. Once I start doing that I will feel I'm ready to go now.

"If I can get a run of games I am going to score goals because it's something I have always done."