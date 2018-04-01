From the section

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two as Arsenal struck three times in the final 15 minutes for a flattering 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Stoke.

The visitors hit the post from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner before the hosts won a disputed penalty for a foul by Bruno Martins Indi on Mesut Ozil.

Aubameyang converted the spot-kick before firing home from an Ozil corner.

Arsenal were then awarded another penalty, scored by Alexandre Lacazette after Badou Ndiaye had pushed him.