SWPL: Stirling University claim first win of the season

Stirling University defeat Hamilton 3-0, their first win of the season

Stirling University claimed a first win of the season as they defeated Hamilton Academical at Olchilview Park.

Beth McKay's goal in eight minutes gave them a dream start and they were 2-0 ahead after 15 minutes through Katy Morris.

Kodie Hay hit the bar for Hamilton, but Eva Rule made the points safe 14 minutes from time.

While Stirling leapfrog Rangers and Spartans into fourth, Hamilton are still without a point from three games.

With the majority of clubs inactive due to the international break, the only SWPL 2 game that was played saw Glasgow Girls also record their first win and points of the season with an emphatic 4-0 win over St Johnstone.

Lauren Coleman, Lauren Evans, Lucy McEwan and Georgie McTear all scored, though they remain bottom on goal difference.