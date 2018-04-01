Albacete midfielder Pelayo Novo stable in hospital after 'spectacular accident'

Albacete boss Enrique Martin (left, front) is pictured arriving at the hospital where Pelayo Novo is being treated

A Spanish second division player was taken to hospital after reportedly falling out of a third floor window of the team hotel before a match.

Pelayo Novo is in a stable condition after a "spectacular accident", according to his club Albacete.

The 27-year-old was in the hotel with his team-mates before Saturday's match at league leaders Huesca.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported that Novo fell from the third story of the Abba Hotel in Huesca.

The match was postponed, while Albacete's management and team-mates were pictured arriving at a hospital in Zaragoza to visit the midfielder on Saturday.

"The club's medical staff have been at his side the whole time. We will continue to release updates about the state of our player," said a statement on Albacete's website.

Spaniard Novo joined Albacete last August from Romanian club Cluj, while his previous clubs include Oviedo and Elche.