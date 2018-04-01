Fans in Russia stay silent in tribute to victims of Kemerovo fire

Spartak Moscow's players during a minute's silence for the victims of the Kemerovo shopping centre fire

Football fans in Russia stayed silent during the first half of matches in tribute to victims of a fire at a shopping and entertainment complex.

At least 64 people died in the fire on 25 March in the Siberian coal-mining city of Kemerovo.

"It was difficult to play the first half," Spartak Moscow captain Denis Glushakov said after his team's 2-1 win over Tosno on Saturday.

"The stands were completely quiet and it was very unusual."

Matches in the Russian Premier League started with a minute's silence.

A message on Dynamo Moscow's Twitter feed before their home game with Arsenal Tula said: "In order to honour the memory of those who died, the fans of most clubs have agreed to spend the first halves of their matches in silence.

"We encourage you to support this action."