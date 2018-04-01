BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2 Extra: Shay Given wants to 'get Xherdan Shaqiri in a headlock'
I would get him in a headlock - Given on Shaqiri comments
- From the section Stoke
Match of the Day 2 Extra pundit and former Stoke City goalkeeper Shay Given expresses his anger at Potters midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri's recent comments in which the Swiss international doubted the ability of his team-mates.
Watch highlights of Arsenal v Stoke and all the weekend's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday at 2230 BST on BBC One.
