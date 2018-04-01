BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Arsenal's Beth Mead equalises against Chelsea
'Absolutely brilliant' - Mead equalises for Arsenal v Chelsea
- From the section Women's Football
Watch Arsenal's Beth Mead equalise against Chelsea in the Women's Super League with an "absolutely brilliant" goal.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired