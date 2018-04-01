BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-0 Stoke City: First penalty was not right decision - Lambert

First Arsenal penalty not right decision - Lambert

  • From the section Stoke

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert says Arsenal's first penalty was "harsh" on his team who had been "excellent" despite losing 3-0 at Arsenal on Sunday.

