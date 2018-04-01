BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-0 Stoke City: First penalty was not right decision - Lambert
First Arsenal penalty not right decision - Lambert
- From the section Stoke
Stoke City manager Paul Lambert says Arsenal's first penalty was "harsh" on his team who had been "excellent" despite losing 3-0 at Arsenal on Sunday.
Watch highlights of Arsenal v Stoke and all the weekend's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday at 2230 BST on BBC One.
MATCH REPORT:
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired