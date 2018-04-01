BBC Sport - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Best bits from match-winner Zlatan's LA Galaxy news conference

'The fans were demanding, so I gave them Zlatan'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks Benjamin Button, chicken skin and 'giving the fans Zlatan' in a remarkable news conference, after scoring two goals to seal a 4-3 victory for his new side LA Galaxy.

READ MORE: Ibrahimovic scores 35-yard screamer & late winner on his LA Galaxy debut

