BBC Sport - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Best bits from match-winner Zlatan's LA Galaxy news conference
'The fans were demanding, so I gave them Zlatan'
- From the section Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks Benjamin Button, chicken skin and 'giving the fans Zlatan' in a remarkable news conference, after scoring two goals to seal a 4-3 victory for his new side LA Galaxy.
READ MORE: Ibrahimovic scores 35-yard screamer & late winner on his LA Galaxy debut
