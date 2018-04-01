Dundee: Paul McGowan predicts bright future after signing new deal at Dens

Paul McGowan and Neil McCann were left with mixed feelings after Dundee's draw with Hearts

Paul McGowan is convinced Dundee are heading in the right direction after committing his future to the club.

The 30-year-old, due to be out of contract in the summer, has signed a one-year extension with the option of a further year.

And he showed his worth with a man-of-the-match display in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Hearts.

"The club have been great with me and I believe in what we're doing here, so I'm delighted to stay," McGowan said.

The former Celtic and St Mirren player says he was "flattered" by interest from St Johnstone but added: "I was never one for wanting to go."

Dens Park manager Neil McCann said he was "delighted" to secure playmaker McGowan on a new deal, adding: "He typifies the spirit I want in the side and that doesn't just happen on a match day, it's every day in training and you can't have enough of those players in your team and at your club, they place demands on everyone else."

Sofien Moussa scored from close range to earn Dundee a point at home to Hearts

Dundee, currently 10th in the Premiership, moved four points clear of 11th-placed Partick Thistle after Sunday's draw.

The Dens men have not won at home since November and fell behind to an early Ross Callachan strike, before Sofien Moussa squared it.

"The position we're in, every point is crucial," McGowan said. "I thought we were the better team. So proud of the players today, I felt we dominated the game, They scored an early chance and we could've gone under but we stuck to the game-plan and I think we deserved three points.

"We dominated a good side and just didn't have that end product. Hopefully it will be a good point in the end.

"So many ups and downs this season - that's the performance we can produce. I don't understand how we put a great performance like that in and then the next week it isn't there. Hopefully this is a turning point."

McCann shared McGowan's mixed sense of pride and frustration after the match.

"There is always a sense of disappointment and frustration when you create so many chances - probably more against Hearts than many sides have done this season," he said.

"When we've put in as much work as we have since the international break, you could see the fruits of that labour were there today. We looked really dangerous, we looked purposeful.

Striker Simon Murray passed up a number of chances for Dundee against Hearts

"In terms of a reaction to a really poor goal, I thought it was brilliant. The fans didn't get too edgy, they could see we were playing well, and then you're asking questions of Hearts whether they can stem the tide.

"I'm delighted for Moussa because he's scored from open play. He's been getting a bit of stick.

"The most important thing for me in terms of where we are, what we've been like at home, was was there a positive reaction, and there absolutely was.

"[We are where we are] because we haven't taken chances and have coughed up poor goals. Anyone I've spoken to has been very complimentary on how we play, what a good side we are, but we have to be at our best because you have to respect this league."