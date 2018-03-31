BBC Sport - Everton 1-3 Manchester City: Guardiola really pleased with his team

Guardiola delighted with performance after three-week break

Manchester City took a step closer to the Premier League title with a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park and Pep Guardiola says he is really happy with the way his team hit their stride after three weeks without a fixture.

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 31 March at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

