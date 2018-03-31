Manchester City's Pep Guardiola says he will prioritise the Champions League tie against Liverpool

Media playback is not supported on this device Guardiola delighted with performance after three-week break

Pep Guardiola will "focus on the Champions League" when selecting his Manchester City team to play Manchester United on Saturday, despite knowing a win will seal the Premier League title.

City play United at the Etihad Stadium in between the two legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

"For the line-up we have to think about the Champions League," Guardiola said.

"We are going to adapt in the game against United."

City go to Anfield in the first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday before hosting United three days later.

They then host Liverpool in the second leg on 10 April.

However, Guardiola admitted he understood it would be "special" for the fans to clinch the title against their city rivals.

Earlier this season United manager Jose Mourinho was involved in a row with City over what he believed were excessive celebrations after their win at Old Trafford.

"I am a Barcelona fan. If Real Madrid come and we are able to win the league it is special but it is not important," Guardiola said.

"It is important to be champions. Now our focus is the Champions League."

City moved to within a win of the title with a 3-1 victory at Everton on Saturday thanks to goals from Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

United had earlier reduced City's lead to 13 points with a 2-0 win over Swansea with Jose Mourinho saying it was "impossible" to keep pace with City.

"It's so good, we are so happy after three weeks without a game, you never know how you react," Guardiola said.

"You have to be aggressive, if you are not at Goodison Park and at Anfield it is almost impossible to take results."