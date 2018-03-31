BBC Sport - Watch: Warrenpoint defeat Dungannon at Milltown

Watch: Warrenpoint defeat Dungannon at Milltown

  From the section Irish

Warrenpoint Town ease their Premiership relegation worries by securing a 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Lorcan Forde, Jordan Dane and TJ Murray were on target for Town, who are 10 points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Warrenpoint interim boss Stephen McDonnell and Swifts counterpart Rodney McAree gave their thoughts after the Milltowm match.

