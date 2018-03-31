BBC Sport - West Ham 3-0 Southampton: Hammers support inspired players - Moyes
Hammers support inspired players - Moyes
- From the section West Ham
West Ham United manager David Moyes praises his players' attitude and the support of the fans as the Hammers overcame recent troubles by thrashing relegation rivals Southampton at London Stadium.
