Jose Mourinho praises a "fantastic" opening 45 minutes from his Manchester United players as Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez scored to secure a 2-0 win over Swansea.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-0 Swansea City

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 31 March at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.