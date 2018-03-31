Premier League stats: Lukaku, Schmeichel, Sanchez, Defoe

Kasper Schmeichel saved a Glenn Murray penalty in Leicester's win over Brighton

West Ham thrashed relegation rivals Southampton to ease their home troubles, Manchester United and Liverpool consolidated their top-four places and Newcastle and Bournemouth increased the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Here are some of the best stats as the Premier League returned after the international break.

Kasper Schmeichel has saved three of the 14 Premier League penalties he has faced - the same number his father Peter saved during his time in the competition (21 faced).

Romelu Lukaku became the 28th different player, first Belgian and fifth youngest player to score 100 Premier League goals.

Wilfred Ndidi's red card was Leicester's fourth of the season in the Premier League - no side has been shown more (level with Chelsea and Watford).

Alexis Sanchez had a hand in more Premier League goals in the opening 20 minutes of Saturday's victory over Swansea (1 goal, 1 assist) than he had in his previous six appearances for Manchester United combined (1 goal).

Newcastle are now unbeaten in six home league games (W3 D3), their best run in the top flight since December 2014 under Alan Pardew (also six).

Huddersfield Town have failed to score in 12 away games this season, just one short of the record (13), jointly held by Norwich City in 1994-95, Southampton in 1998-99 and Middlesbrough in 2002-03.

Jermain Defoe has now scored 15 Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later - four more than any other player in the competition's history.

Bournemouth have now gained 17 points from losing positions this season - more than any other side.

Burnley have won six away games this season, one more than in their three previous Premier League campaigns combined (5).

West Brom have lost eight consecutive Premier League games, their longest losing run in the competition. It is their longest losing run in the top-flight since a nine-game streak ending in September 1985.

