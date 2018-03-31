BBC Sport - West Brom 1-2 Burnley: Alan Pardew disappointed with 'wasted' first half
'Tentative' West Brom frustrate Pardew
- From the section West Brom
West Brom boss Alan Pardew is disappointed with a "wasted" opening 45 minutes against Burnley as his side slumped to a Premier League record eighth successive defeat.
MATCH REPORT: West Brom 1-2 Burnley
