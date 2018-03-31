BBC Sport - Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield: David Wagner 'disappointed' with Terriers result
Wagner pleased with players despite defeat
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield manager David Wagner says his players' fighting spirit was "fantastic", but acknowledges opportunities were missed during their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 31 March at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired