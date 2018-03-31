BBC Sport - West Brom 1-2 Burnley: Sean Dyche 'proud' of Burnley's progression
Dyche 'proud' of Burnley's progression
- From the section Burnley
Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his players deserve credit for recent results after Ashley Barnes' spectacular volley keeps their European hopes alive.
MATCH REPORT: West Brom 1-2 Burnley
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 31 March at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired