BBC Sport - Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield: Rafa Benitez pleased with 'important' Newcastle win
Benitez pleased with 'important' Newcastle win
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says his side "stayed calm" to secure a "key" late victory at home against Huddersfield.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield
