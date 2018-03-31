BBC Sport - Irish Cup: Cliftonville breeze past Loughgall in semi-final

Cliftonville breeze past Loughgall in semi-final

  From the section Irish

Cliftonville strikers Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly each score twice in a 4-1 Irish Cup win over Loughgall.

The win puts the Reds through to the 5 May final in which they will play Coleraine.

Andrew Hoey scored the goal for Loughgall who had Peter Campbell sent off late in the game.

