BBC Sport - Irish Cup: Cliftonville breeze past Loughgall in semi-final
Cliftonville breeze past Loughgall in semi-final
Irish
Cliftonville strikers Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly each score twice in a 4-1 Irish Cup win over Loughgall.
The win puts the Reds through to the 5 May final in which they will play Coleraine.
Andrew Hoey scored the goal for Loughgall who had Peter Campbell sent off late in the game.
