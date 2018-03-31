Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson defends the performance of striker Christian Benteke, who missed two clear goalscoring chances as Liverpool came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

