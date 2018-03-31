Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe describes striker Jermain Defoe as an "incredible player and incredible person" after the substitute's 92nd-minute equaliser earned a 2-2 draw at Watford.

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 31 March at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

