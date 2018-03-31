Irish Cup: Coleraine and Cliftonville win semi-finals

Cliftonville scored four goals in the first half at the Oval

Coleraine and Cliftonville will meet in the 2018 Irish Cup final after the Premiership teams won Saturday's semi-finals.

Last season's beaten finalists Coleraine beat Larne 3-1 while Cliftonville swept aside Loughgall 4-1.

The final takes place at Windsor Park on Saturday, 5 May.

In Saturday's one Irish Premiership fixture, Warrenpoint Town took a huge step to securing top flight survival by beating Dungannon Swifts 3-0.

Lorcan Forde, Jordan Dane and TJ Murray scored in what was Warrenpoint's first home win since 20 January.

In the cup, Coleraine return to the final hoping to make up for the disappointment of losing 3-0 to Linfield in last year's showpiece decider.

Right-back Lyndon Kane struck a long-range opener five minutes into the second half but David McDaid, a former Coleraine player, headed a 77th-minute equaliser for the Championship side.

But Larne were level for just two minutes as Gareth McConaghie headed in after a Josh Carson corner.

It was Carson who made it 3-1 with a penalty right at the end after Lyons had been pulled back.

At the Oval, Joe Gormley took just 22 seconds to score Cliftonville's opener and they added three more in the first half against Championship team Loughgall.

Rory Donnelly scored two and in between was involved in the build-up to a lovely lob by Gormley.

Andrew Hoey got Loughgall's goal at 3-0 but they never looked like getting back into the contest and, to make matters worse, had Peter Campbell sent-off after he picked up two yellow cards for dissent.

