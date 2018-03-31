BBC Sport - Match of the Day in the Community: How Man Utd are bringing youngsters together
How Man Utd are bringing youngsters together
- From the section Man Utd
Match of the Day's Sue Smith visits Manchester United's training academy to find out more about their Inclusive Reds disability programme, which encourages non-disabled and disabled youngsters to play football together.
