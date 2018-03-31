Darron Gibson: Sunderland midfielder leaves club by mutual consent

Darron Gibson made 30 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland

Sunderland have announced that Darron Gibson has left the Championship club by mutual consent.

The former Manchester United and Everton midfielder, 30, was suspended by his club on 18 March after being charged with drink-driving.

Gibson is due to appear in court on 17 April.

The Republic of Ireland international has not played since 1 January because of injury and his contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Gibson made 30 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland following his move from Everton in January 2017.

A one-line statement posted on Sunderland's website said: "Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave Sunderland AFC by mutual consent."