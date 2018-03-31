BBC Sport - Ray Wilkins scores for Manchester United in 1983 FA Cup final
Wilkins' 'magnificent' FA Cup final goal for Man Utd
- From the section Football
Watch Ray Wilkins score a "superb" goal for Manchester United during the 1983 FA Cup final against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Messages of support have been flooding in for the 61-year-old former England captain after his wife confirmed he was in a critical condition in hospital after a cardiac arrest.
