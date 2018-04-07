Scottish League Two
Berwick1Peterhead3

Berwick Rangers v Peterhead

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 3Orru
  • 4Notman
  • 14O'KaneBooked at 31minsSubstituted forSeeat 55'minutes
  • 10WillisSubstituted forFlemingat 55'minutes
  • 8Lavery
  • 7ThomsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 78'minutes
  • 17HamiltonBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 9Murrell
  • 11Phillips
  • 12Petkov
  • 15Cook
  • 20Brennan
  • 21See

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 5McCracken
  • 2Brown
  • 22McIlduff
  • 20Leitch
  • 6FerrySubstituted forBrownat 81'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 12SmithSubstituted forMcAllisterat 67'minutes
  • 33Gibson
  • 14McLeanSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Robertson
  • 4Norris
  • 9McAllister
  • 10Belmokhtar
  • 15Johnston
  • 18Brown
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
403

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Peterhead 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Peterhead 3.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Simon Ferry.

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Peterhead 3. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ouzy See.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Gary Phillips replaces Steven Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar replaces Russell McLean.

Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Rory McAllister replaces Allan Smith.

Booking

Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Peterhead 3. Russell McLean (Peterhead) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).

Delay in match Sean Brennan (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).

Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See replaces Declan O'Kane.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Paul Willis.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33214875383767
2Montrose32207553341967
3Stirling331661158461254
4Stenhousemuir311461150401048
5Elgin33145145258-647
6Clyde33129124646045
7Annan Athletic331011124237541
8Edinburgh City3378183456-2229
9Berwick3178162655-2929
10Cowdenbeath32410182349-2622
View full Scottish League Two table

