Match ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Peterhead 3.
Berwick Rangers v Peterhead
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 13Stewart
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 3Orru
- 4Notman
- 14O'KaneBooked at 31minsSubstituted forSeeat 55'minutes
- 10WillisSubstituted forFlemingat 55'minutes
- 8Lavery
- 7ThomsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 78'minutes
- 17HamiltonBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 9Murrell
- 11Phillips
- 12Petkov
- 15Cook
- 20Brennan
- 21See
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 5McCracken
- 2Brown
- 22McIlduff
- 20Leitch
- 6FerrySubstituted forBrownat 81'minutes
- 8Brown
- 12SmithSubstituted forMcAllisterat 67'minutes
- 33Gibson
- 14McLeanSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Robertson
- 4Norris
- 9McAllister
- 10Belmokhtar
- 15Johnston
- 18Brown
- 21Hobday
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 403
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Peterhead 3.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Simon Ferry.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Peterhead 3. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ouzy See.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Gary Phillips replaces Steven Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar replaces Russell McLean.
Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Rory McAllister replaces Allan Smith.
Booking
Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Peterhead 3. Russell McLean (Peterhead) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).
Delay in match Sean Brennan (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See replaces Declan O'Kane.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Paul Willis.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).