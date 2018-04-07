Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 4.
Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 19ShepherdSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
- 28Scullion
- 6Laird
- 3Shiels
- 7Thomson
- 8Blues
- 24Tena
- 22DunnSubstituted forEl Alaguiat 78'minutes
- 9MclearSubstituted forGrimesat 57'minutes
- 25Morrison
Substitutes
- 10Beattie
- 11Grimes
- 12Hall
- 14Rodger
- 17Taylor
- 18El Alagui
- 20Morton
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 4Dunlop
- 3DunlopSubstituted forMarshat 69'minutes
- 5DonaldsonBooked at 57mins
- 2Meechan
- 6Ferry
- 8Paterson
- 10PatonSubstituted forCookat 54'minutes
- 7FernsBooked at 51minsSubstituted forMurrayat 69'minutes
- 9McMenamin
- 11Dallas
Substitutes
- 12Marsh
- 14Cook
- 15Halleran
- 16Murray
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 233
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 4.
Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Attempt saved. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 4. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Innes Murray.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Farid El Alagui replaces John Dunn.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Graham Taylor replaces Scott Shepherd.
Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 3. Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Shiels.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Marsh replaces Michael Dunlop.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Eddie Ferns.
Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
John Dunn (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir).
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Stenhousemuir 3. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eddie Ferns.
Booking
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ashley Grimes replaces Lewis Mclear.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Alan Cook replaces Harrison Paton.
Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Stenhousemuir 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Stenhousemuir 2.
Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City).
Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.