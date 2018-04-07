Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City1Stenhousemuir4

Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 19ShepherdSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
  • 28Scullion
  • 6Laird
  • 3Shiels
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Blues
  • 24Tena
  • 22DunnSubstituted forEl Alaguiat 78'minutes
  • 9MclearSubstituted forGrimesat 57'minutes
  • 25Morrison

Substitutes

  • 10Beattie
  • 11Grimes
  • 12Hall
  • 14Rodger
  • 17Taylor
  • 18El Alagui
  • 20Morton

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3DunlopSubstituted forMarshat 69'minutes
  • 5DonaldsonBooked at 57mins
  • 2Meechan
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Paterson
  • 10PatonSubstituted forCookat 54'minutes
  • 7FernsBooked at 51minsSubstituted forMurrayat 69'minutes
  • 9McMenamin
  • 11Dallas

Substitutes

  • 12Marsh
  • 14Cook
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Murray
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Longworth
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
233

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 4.

Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris Smith.

Attempt saved. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 4. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Innes Murray.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Farid El Alagui replaces John Dunn.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Graham Taylor replaces Scott Shepherd.

Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 3. Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Shiels.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Marsh replaces Michael Dunlop.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Eddie Ferns.

Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).

John Dunn (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir).

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Stenhousemuir 3. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eddie Ferns.

Booking

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).

Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ashley Grimes replaces Lewis Mclear.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Alan Cook replaces Harrison Paton.

Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Stenhousemuir 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Stenhousemuir 2.

Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City).

Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33214875383767
2Montrose32207553341967
3Stirling331661158461254
4Stenhousemuir311461150401048
5Elgin33145145258-647
6Clyde33129124646045
7Annan Athletic331011124237541
8Edinburgh City3378183456-2229
9Berwick3178162655-2929
10Cowdenbeath32410182349-2622
