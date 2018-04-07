Match ends, Annan Athletic 4, Elgin City 1.
Annan Athletic v Elgin City
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1MitchellBooked at 73mins
- 2Brannan
- 6Swinglehurst
- 5Sonkur
- 3HorneBooked at 43mins
- 7MoxonBooked at 58mins
- 4HenrySubstituted forO'Keefeat 73'minutes
- 11RobertsSubstituted forSalkeldat 82'minutes
- 8Sinnamon
- 9Smith
- 10HendersonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forArmourat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Armour
- 15O'Keefe
- 16Salkeld
- 17Hooper
- 18Hannay
- 19Murphy
Elgin
- 1Long
- 2McDonald
- 4McHardyBooked at 53mins
- 5Bronsky
- 3AllanSubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
- 7Reilly
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 11Flanagan
- 9McLeishSubstituted forByrneat 67'minutes
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Smith
- 15Whitehead
- 16Byrne
- 17Cooper
- 21Dunn
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 282
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 4, Elgin City 1.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Brett Long.
Attempt saved. Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ben Armour replaces Blair Henderson.
Foul by Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic).
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Scott Smith replaces Jordan Allan.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 4, Elgin City 1. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Salkeld.
Attempt saved. Cameron Salkeld (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Cameron Salkeld replaces Scott Roberts.
Attempt saved. Evan Horne (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Elgin City 1. Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Roberts.
Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Byrne (Elgin City).
Booking
Alex Mitchell (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Conor O'Keefe replaces Jamie Henry.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Elgin City 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Flanagan.
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Chris McLeish.
Booking
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Elgin City) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay in match Chris McLeish (Elgin City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.