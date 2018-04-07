Scottish League Two
Stirling0Montrose5

Stirling Albion v Montrose

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1WightBooked at 90mins
  • 4McNeilBooked at 69mins
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5HamiltonBooked at 34mins
  • 3NobleSubstituted forKavanaghat 66'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 8Jardine
  • 6Moon
  • 14RobertsonBooked at 65mins
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 9MacDonaldSubstituted forLittleat 66'minutes
  • 10SmithSubstituted forStangerat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Kavanagh
  • 12Smith
  • 15Stanger
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Caddis
  • 19Little

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 15BallantyneBooked at 67mins
  • 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 19minsSubstituted forFotheringhamat 78'minutes
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 17RedmanBooked at 10minsSubstituted forWatsonat 43'minutes
  • 2Masson
  • 4Allan
  • 24Milne
  • 10TemplemanSubstituted forFraserat 71'minutes
  • 23Rennie

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 9Fraser
  • 12Hay
  • 16Johnston
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
692

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 5.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 5. Lewis Milne (Montrose) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Craig Wight (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Craig Wight (Stirling Albion).

Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. George Stanger replaces Darren L. Smith.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).

Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 4. Lewis Milne (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).

Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Martyn Fotheringham replaces Michael Bolochoweckyj.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 3. Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lewis Milne.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Gary Fraser replaces Chris Templeman.

Booking

Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion).

Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Andy Little replaces Peter MacDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Kavanagh replaces Steven Noble.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) for a bad foul.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 2. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Rennie.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Peter MacDonald.

Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Chris Templeman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33214875383767
2Montrose32207553341967
3Stirling331661158461254
4Stenhousemuir311461150401048
5Elgin33145145258-647
6Clyde33129124646045
7Annan Athletic331011124237541
8Edinburgh City3378183456-2229
9Berwick3178162655-2929
10Cowdenbeath32410182349-2622
