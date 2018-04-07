Match ends, Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 5.
Stirling Albion v Montrose
Stirling
- 1WightBooked at 90mins
- 4McNeilBooked at 69mins
- 2McGeachie
- 5HamiltonBooked at 34mins
- 3NobleSubstituted forKavanaghat 66'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 8Jardine
- 6Moon
- 14RobertsonBooked at 65mins
- 7McLaughlin
- 9MacDonaldSubstituted forLittleat 66'minutes
- 10SmithSubstituted forStangerat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kavanagh
- 12Smith
- 15Stanger
- 16Dickson
- 17Binnie
- 18Caddis
- 19Little
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 15BallantyneBooked at 67mins
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 19minsSubstituted forFotheringhamat 78'minutes
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 17RedmanBooked at 10minsSubstituted forWatsonat 43'minutes
- 2Masson
- 4Allan
- 24Milne
- 10TemplemanSubstituted forFraserat 71'minutes
- 23Rennie
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 6Fotheringham
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 9Fraser
- 12Hay
- 16Johnston
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 692
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 5.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 5. Lewis Milne (Montrose) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Craig Wight (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Wight (Stirling Albion).
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. George Stanger replaces Darren L. Smith.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 4. Lewis Milne (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).
Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Martyn Fotheringham replaces Michael Bolochoweckyj.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 3. Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lewis Milne.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Gary Fraser replaces Chris Templeman.
Booking
Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion).
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Andy Little replaces Peter MacDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Kavanagh replaces Steven Noble.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) for a bad foul.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Montrose 2. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Rennie.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Peter MacDonald.
Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Chris Templeman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).