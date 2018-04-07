Match ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0.
Cowdenbeath v Clyde
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurnBooked at 85mins
- 2Mullen
- 4Pyper
- 5Gilfillan
- 3Swann
- 7CoxSubstituted forMuirheadat 63'minutes
- 6MillerBooked at 72mins
- 8ReillySubstituted forMcInallyat 88'minutes
- 11Buchanan
- 10Smith
- 9Sheerin
Substitutes
- 12Rumsby
- 14McInally
- 15Smith
- 16Hornby
- 17Penman
- 18Muirhead
- 19Fotheringham
Clyde
- 1CurrieBooked at 90mins
- 2Duffie
- 5CogillBooked at 87mins
- 4McNiff
- 3Stewart
- 6McStaySubstituted forKipreat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8GrantBooked at 54mins
- 7Cuddihy
- 11LoveSubstituted forBoyleat 67'minutes
- 10LamontBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMartinat 77'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Boyle
- 14Lowdon
- 15Kipre
- 16Millar
- 17Wright
- 18Martin
- 21Gourlay
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
- Attendance:
- 406
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0.
Booking
Steven Kipre (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Kipre (Clyde).
Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Blair Currie (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Blair Currie (Clyde).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Adam Martin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Matthew McInally replaces Ben Reilly.
Booking
Dylan Cogill (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Cogill (Clyde).
Booking
David McGurn (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Steven Kipre replaces Chris McStay.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Harvey Swann.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Adam Martin replaces Mark Lamont.
Attempt saved. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Bryan Gilfillan.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.
Booking
Mark Lamont (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Ally Love.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces David Cox because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.