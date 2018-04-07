Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath1Clyde0

Cowdenbeath v Clyde

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurnBooked at 85mins
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Gilfillan
  • 3Swann
  • 7CoxSubstituted forMuirheadat 63'minutes
  • 6MillerBooked at 72mins
  • 8ReillySubstituted forMcInallyat 88'minutes
  • 11Buchanan
  • 10Smith
  • 9Sheerin

Substitutes

  • 12Rumsby
  • 14McInally
  • 15Smith
  • 16Hornby
  • 17Penman
  • 18Muirhead
  • 19Fotheringham

Clyde

  • 1CurrieBooked at 90mins
  • 2Duffie
  • 5CogillBooked at 87mins
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 6McStaySubstituted forKipreat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8GrantBooked at 54mins
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 11LoveSubstituted forBoyleat 67'minutes
  • 10LamontBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMartinat 77'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Boyle
  • 14Lowdon
  • 15Kipre
  • 16Millar
  • 17Wright
  • 18Martin
  • 21Gourlay
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
406

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0.

Booking

Steven Kipre (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Kipre (Clyde).

Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Blair Currie (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Blair Currie (Clyde).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Adam Martin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Matthew McInally replaces Ben Reilly.

Booking

Dylan Cogill (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Cogill (Clyde).

Booking

David McGurn (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Steven Kipre replaces Chris McStay.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Harvey Swann.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Adam Martin replaces Mark Lamont.

Attempt saved. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Bryan Gilfillan.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.

Booking

Mark Lamont (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Ally Love.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces David Cox because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33214875383767
2Montrose32207553341967
3Stirling331661158461254
4Stenhousemuir311461150401048
5Elgin33145145258-647
6Clyde33129124646045
7Annan Athletic331011124237541
8Edinburgh City3378183456-2229
9Berwick3178162655-2929
10Cowdenbeath32410182349-2622
